Eleanor Jean Wenzel
A career in finance is in the future for Miss Eleanor Jean Wenzel, who enjoys fitness, sushi and spending time with family and friends.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Gustave Wenzel. Her mother is the former Kelly Jean Hagen.
At Sacred Heart, Eleanor was on the volleyball team and served as a Eucharistic minister. She was in the Foreign Studies Club, Shelby's Work Club and Peer Support. At LSU, she is a member of Kappa Delta.
Eleanor has worked as a model and as a bookkeeper in the home interiors industry.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was a maid in Squires and Les Pierrettes.