Driver booked in fatal crash that killed Plaucheville teen
The driver in a March 4 crash that left a Plaucheville teen dead has been booked, according to KATC.
Larry Eugene Browder, 60, of Alexandria, was booked over the weekend with vehicular homicide and failure to drive on the right side of the road, records show.
Browder was injured in the St. Landry Parish crash that left Hunter Bordelon, 19, dead.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. as Browder was traveling northbound on US Hwy 7I near Nursery Home Road. At the same time, Bordelon was traveling southbound on US Hwy 71.
For reasons still under investigation, Browder crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, and his car crashed into Bordelon’s.
Troopers discovered Bordelon was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Browder was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. He was transported from the scene to Lafayette General Medical Center.
State Police say impairment by narcotics is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Browder.
Palmetto man booked with DWI in crash
Three people were injured in a crash this weekend, and State Police say the driver who caused it was drunk.
Phillip Harrison Sr., 69, of Palmetto, was booked with second-offense DWI, resisting arrest, vehicular negligent injury, careless operation, open container, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, misuse of temporary license plate, no seat belt, driving under suspension.
Harrison is accused of crashing his car into the rear end of a pick-up truck that was stopped on La. 182, waiting to make a left turn, state police say.
There were three people in the truck: a 59-year-old man, 58-year-old woman and 19-year-old girl, troopers say.
Troopers allege that tests revealed Harrison’s blood alcohol to be more than twice the legal limit.
“Armed and dangerous” suspect in Abbeville shooting still wanted
The Abbeville Police Department is searching for Alvin Wiltz, a suspect in a shooting that occurred last week. Wiltz, who also goes by "Gator," is considered armed and dangerous.
Officers say the shooting, in which one person was injured, happened at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Bailey Street and Clover Street when an altercation at a residence turned physical.
Wiltz allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest. He then fled the area on foot.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
An arrest warrant charging Wiltz with attempted second-degree murder has been obtained by police.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Wiltz, contact the Abbeville Police Department at 893-2511 or Lt. Jason Hebert at 523-1791.