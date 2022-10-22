Red-zone defense and takeaways carried the Lafayette Christian Knights to victory over the Westgate Tigers on Friday night.
LCA defeated Westgate 37-12 and improved to 6-2 and 2-1 in District 4-4A play on the back of timely defensive stops and an efficient passing attack led by quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson.
Despite giving up more yards of total offense, the LCA defense improved as they got closer to its own end zone, only allowing two field goals on four trips and forcing two turnovers under the shadow of its own goalpost.
“We were able to do a good job shrinking the field once they got (to the red zone)We were just kind of able to lock in a little bit better. They got some really good players. They do a really good job scheme-wise. So, they’re able to make some guys miss early on and kind of get down the field, but once we got into the red zone, we were able to get some stops,” coach Trev Faulk said.
Johnson led the Knights in offense passing for three touchdowns 213 yards rushing for one touchdown and 40 yards. Johnson accounted for 74.8% of LCA’s total yardage.
“You know, obviously (Johnson’s) athleticism, the gifts that God has blessed him with that he’s worked to refine," Faulk said. "They kind of speak for themselves. Dual-threat guy that can do whatever. He can do it all out here on the football field,"
Johnson credited his receivers for the success of the LCA passing attack. Johnson found three receivers for touchdowns - Trae Grogan, Treanders Marzell and Alonzo Ryes.
“It's just believing in my man one-on-one. It’s a one-on-one situation I’m gonna just believe and I’m gonna throw at him every time,” Johnson said.
LCA forced three turnovers against a usually ball-secure Tigers offense. Brean Leblanc had two interceptions in the first half - one coming at the LCA 1 - before leaving the game at halftime with turf toe. Sam Taylor also had a fumble recovery after his teammates were able to force a fumble in their own red zone.
Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said that the Tigers beat themselves Friday night as result of red zone turnovers, big plays and penalties.
“We didn’t play well at all, we didn’t execute, and I mean I gotta take that one on the chin,” Antoine said.
LCA will play the North Vermillion on the road next Friday and will look to build on the momentum from the Westgate win according to Faulk.
“We have a big opportunity to improve next week against North Vermillion. We’re going to enjoy this one right here for a little bit, correct our mistakes and then come back to work and try to have another good week of work,” Faulk said