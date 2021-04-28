CECILIA — If you're going to go the distance, it's not a bad idea to collect good distance runners to take you there.
That formula has worked well for Teurlings Catholic this track and field season that could lead to good things at next Saturday's LHSAA State Meet at LSU. Coach Brad Taylor's Rebels added a regional title to their District 5-4A crown on Tuesday by scoring 102 points in the Region II-4A Meet at Cecilia.
Leading the way as usual was Lexi Guidry, who cruised to victories in both the 1600 (5:41.68) and 3200 (12:36.88), as well as Angelle Dupuis, third in the 1600 (5:46.64) and 3200 runner-up at 12:37.59.
“Lexi is a heck of a kid, who has worked really hard and has done everything we've asked,” TCHS assistant Kelly LaMaison said. “Last night, we didn't want her to push it. We just wanted her to qualify for State.
“Angelle is just a freshman. It's been fun to watch her confidence grow. She's gotten better every week.”
On the boys side, Westgate coach Philip Guidry's master plan played out perfectly in this regional meet as well with a first-place overall finish with 109.25 points, handily over runner-up Carencro with 95 points.
"Yes, it's all part of my annual plan," Guidry said. "We were projected to win pretty close to the margin that we won by. It starts with the regionals and then we go through the state meet. This meet went about like we planned. We'll have 10 kids competing (at state)."
Four wins in the relays powered Westgate's top finish, including besting Carencro in the 4x200 relays after finishing behind the Golden Bears in that event most of the season.
Another reversal the Tigers enjoyed was long jumper Jordan Doucet getting closer to his early-season effort of 23 feet prior to an injury, finishing third with a 21.8.25 behind Cecilia's Andrew Lewis and Tara's Timothy Hardnett.
Individual winners for Westgate included Christian Francisco (2:03.51 800) and Cameron Spencer (15.05 110 hurdles).
As usual, Jonathan Green owned the 100 (10.47) and 200 (21.36) for Carencro.
Lewis excelled for third-place Cecilia, winning the high jump (6-2) and long jump (a season-best 24-11.5), and placing third in the 110 hurdles.
Teurlings also qualified in the 4x800 relay with Dupuis, Paige Broussard, Grace Rachal and Savannah Guidry.
Addison Ritchey (triple jump, pole vault) and Malayen Doucet (javelin) also advanced.
Distance aces also propelled the Rebel boys' squad, as Cameron Kelly won the 1600 (4:44.35) and was third in the 3200 (10:36.99) and Chapin Stewart was third in the 1600 (4:49.79) and second in the 3200 (10:24.82).
Both are on the 4x800, joined by Dylan Credeur and Jude Greenman.
“I'm so proud of that boy,” LaMaison said of Stewart. “He works hard every week. And Cameron is the toughest competitor. He's strong.”