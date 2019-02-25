Monday, March 4
Proteus
5:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Travel and Treasures of the Silk Road”
Floats: 20
Queen: announced day of parade
King: secret
Throws: lighted flambeaux, plush tridents, seahorse beads, doubloons and cups
The old-line krewe celebrates the Silk Road, the trade route linking East Asia and the West.
Orpheus
6 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Orpheus’ Imaginarium”
Floats: 38
Monarch: Mario Lopez
Throws: Orpheus masks, doubloons and lighted beads
Celebrity riders include country music singer Trace Adkins and “Impractical Jokers” stars Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn and James Murray. The theme is illustrated on floats titled “The Abode of the Spirits,” “The Chime of the Butterflies” and “The Devils of Torment.”