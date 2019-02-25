Monday, March 4

Proteus

5:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Travel and Treasures of the Silk Road”

Floats: 20

Queen: announced day of parade

King: secret

Throws: lighted flambeaux, plush tridents, seahorse beads, doubloons and cups

The old-line krewe celebrates the Silk Road, the trade route linking East Asia and the West.

Orpheus

6 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: “Orpheus’ Imaginarium”

Floats: 38

Monarch: Mario Lopez

Throws: Orpheus masks, doubloons and lighted beads

Celebrity riders include country music singer Trace Adkins and “Impractical Jokers” stars Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn and James Murray. The theme is illustrated on floats titled “The Abode of the Spirits,” “The Chime of the Butterflies” and “The Devils of Torment.”

