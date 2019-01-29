Rivertown Theaters' coming season is a mix of old and new, offering a wide assortment of theatrical experiences.
Unveiled at the season preview party at the theater in Kenner's Rivertown Sunday, the season will include "9 to 5, the Musical," "November," "Scrooge in Rouge," "Oliver," "Peter and the Starcatcher" and "The Drowsy Chaperone," with "Mamma Mia!" as the production this summer.
Artistic directors Kelly Fouchi and Gary Rucker noted that the shows encompass familiar Broadway hits, a regional premier and some Rivertown revivals.
"Mamma Mia!," the ABBA tune-based show about a bride-to-be and the search for her "dads" on her mother's Greek island hotel, takes to the board July 11-21, directed by Rivertown mainstay Ricky Graham. Graham also returns to direct and appear in "Scrooge in Rouge," a holiday show featuring the director, Varla Jean Merman, Yvette Hargis and Jefferson Turner in the quartet's original work about a theatrical company's ill-fated production of "A Christmas Carol." The show will run in late November and early December.
Graham also will helm the regional premiere of "Peter and the Starcatcher" in March 2020. Billed as "a grown-up prequel to 'Peter Pan,'" the Tony Award-winning musical is filled with swashbuckling, dancing mermaids, fairies and some additional backstory for Peter and company.
Kicking off the fall Sept. 13-29 will be Rucker's production of "9 to 5, the Musical." Based on the film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the show has music and lyrics by Miss Dolly and follows the story of the three corporate drones in their fight against a tyrannical boss.
Politics takes the stage in election season, as Rivertown mounts "November," a comedy about a corrupt President of the U.S. who is desperate to gain re-election at any price, with plenty of politically incorrect fun that leans neither left or right — but is for adults.
With kids in mind and onstage, Fouchi brings the perennial hit "Oliver" to the Minor Street playhouse. The musical, based on Dicken's "Oliver Twist," is packaged with lovely street urchins, con men and a songbook brimming with memorable music, like "Consider Yourself," "I'd Do Anything" and "Good, Glorious Food." The show runs in January 2020.
"The Drowsy Chaperone," a Tony-winning musical about a musical, has proven to be an audience favorite at the theater, and Rucker will direct a revival of the requested show. "Chaperone" tells the story of The Man in the Chair, a lonesome, lovable character who shares his enjoyment of musical theater with the audience through his records, while the show comes to life onstage behind him, filled with music, dancing, an airplane and a wedding.
Additional shows, including two children's productions of "Frozen Jr." and "Suessical the Musical Jr.," will be part of the Rivertown summer camp program.
Several ticket packages are available for the seven shows, ranging from $195 to $298. For information, visit rivertowntheaters.com or call (504) 461-9475.