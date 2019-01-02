Moped rider killed in Evangeline Parish wreck
A 56-year-old Basile man was killed Tuesday night while traveling on an electric moped in Evangeline Parish.
Maritan Romero was riding westbound on US 190 near LA 3068 around 10 p.m. when a 1999 Pontiac traveling in the same direction struck Romero’s 2018 Cabo Cruiser moped from behind, according to State Police. Romero, who was wearing a helmet, was “ejected” from the moped and landed in a ditch, police say. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology results are pending and the wreck remains under investigation.
Three booked, one at large in Christmas robbery, beating
Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the suspected robbing, beating and attempt to kill a man on Christmas Day. Another remains at large.
Gabriella Duhon, 18, is accused of luring an ex-boyfriend to Acadiana Park, where authorities say he was kidnapped, robbed, beaten and shot at. The victim was not struck by gunfire. He was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.
Duhon is still at large and wanted on warrants for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Duhon planned the attack with her sister, 20-year-old Hailey Altman, along with Altman’s boyfriend and his brother. Altman was booked on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping. Altman’s boyfriend, Alec Arceneaux, 23, was booked on the same charges.
Arceneaux’s brother, 17-year-old Ethan Guidry, is accused of shooting at the victim, who then escaped. Guidry is accused of attempted first-degree murder, as well as armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping.