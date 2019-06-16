Annabel Catherine Coleman
Miss Annabel Catherine Coleman hopes to merge fashion and communications into an online magazine with colleagues at Ole Miss in the coming year.
She is attending the Oxford, Mississippi, school majoring in integrated marketing communications and has eyes on attending a graduate school in art and design to work in the publications industry.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Grant Coleman. Her mother is the former Ellen Marie Chapin.
At McGehee, Annabel was the co-captain of the cross country and track teams, sophomore class president and yearbook design editor, plus a member of the Beta Club and an honor student. She received the Mary Alice Reiss Jackson Art Award.
At Ole Miss, she is on the chancellor's list and a provost scholar and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
She has worked in the legal and retail areas.
In a previous Carnival season, she was a lieutenant in Les Pierrettes.