State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle was the only new candidate added Thursday to the race for mayor-president in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Marcelle, a Democrat, is now the third challenger Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will have to defeat in order to secure a second term.
This year's municipal elections mark the second time Marcelle is taking a shot at the city-parish's top administrative position. She ran against in Broome and others in 2016.
Marcelle has previously promised to spend time, resources, and energy on improving the parish's infrastructure, traffic congestion, and demolishing crime in Baton Rouge.
Qualifying for the Nov. 3 elections ends Friday.