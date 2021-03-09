BATON ROUGE — On Feb. 26, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Tina L. Roper, of Hammond, has been appointed to the South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission. Roper is the director of workforce development at Geaux Jobs. Roper will represent the Tangipahoa Economic Development Foundation.
The South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission serves as the official governing authority for Port Manchac, an inter-modal facility that serves manufacturing and distribution clients throughout the Gulf South.
Rachael Y. Lambert, of St. Francisville, has been appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Lambert is the chief development engineer at the city/parish government in Baton Rouge. Lambert was nominated by the mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish. Lambert will serve as registered professional engineer.
The mission of the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development, and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes, and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging, and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.