A man who scammed a small, hurricane-battered Louisiana town out of $600,000 by pretending FEMA would foot the bill for his recovery work faces up to three decades behind bars, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.
Clarence “Billy” Burkette was indicted Dec. 16 by a federal grand jury on several counts of wire fraud for allegedly misrepresenting his services to the St. Tammany Parish hamlet of Pearl River, which about 2,600 people call home.
Prosecutors say the 53-year-old contractor from the East Feliciana Parish town of Slaughter talked Pearl River leaders into hiring him to repair damage from hurricanes Katrina, Gustav and Isaac by claiming the Federal Emergency Management Agency would pay back most, if not all, of the cost.
But officials say that once the town tried to claim those reimbursements, elected leaders realized they’d been hoodwinked.
According to the narrative laid out in the indictment, Burkette formed the company that went on to become a vehicle for his years-long con in February 2010. Called Global Disaster Recovery Building Services, the firm purported to specialize in helping cities identify and secure public money for disaster repairs.
The indictment traces the fraud back to 2016, when Global Disaster Recovery landed a contract with Pearl River to secure federal reimbursement for relief projects.
Over the ensuing two years, prosecutors say they identified 62 invoices Burkette submitted to the town for a combined $629,761 and some change in services he claimed to have provided under the disaster-relief contract. The town paid him the vast majority of those bills: $598,196.25 in all.
When it came time to collect from FEMA, however, the payback fell dramatically below what Burkette allegedly promised.
From August 2017 to March 2019, officials say, FEMA covered just $9,215 of what the town paid Burkette. From November 2017 to March 2019, officials say FEMA paid just $76,766.
The indictment goes on to describe extraordinary lengths Burkette took to allegedly pull off the scheme.
From early 2016 to spring 2018, prosecutors say Burkette devised a way to bilk Pearl River through a wide range of lies by omission as well as “false and fraudulent promise, pretenses and representations.” As part of his carefully plotted deception, officials say he misrepresented how much FEMA would cover by citing the agency’s 100% reimbursement policy, which was unique to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina but not subsequent storms.
Officials say he lied about needing the town to hand over a bunch of money up front for income taxes, which he never paid. He also allegedly overstated his importance to the town’s Board of Aldermen, claiming in a March 28, 2016, meeting that he “led the state” in disaster-recovery efforts and “developed a lot of the programs they are currently using now.”
At the same 2016 meeting, Burkette allegedly convinced the Board of Aldermen to hire him to lead FEMA training courses for elected officials that he told them were mandatory to qualify for federal reimbursement. The indictment says he billed the town more than $4,000 for the classes, knowing full well that they were in no way linked to how much FEMA would pay back.
Prosecutors say Burkette lied about the methodology for tracking costs and led Pearl River leaders to believe FEMA would reimburse up to $5 million when all was said and done.
When asked by the Board of Aldermen in a March 2017 meeting about discrepancies between his high-dollar pitch and FEMA’s comparatively trifling payout, the indictment says Burkette assured them “everybody else has always gotten it back.”
After that public confrontation, the indictment describes Burkette as still having the nerve to ask for the town to pay outstanding invoices to pay taxes that he never filed.
Investigators say Burkette’s slow-motion pilfering left them plenty of evidence: invoices, emails, public meeting minutes.
The indictment cites three “writings, signs and signals” that the feds cast as evidence of wire fraud and money laundering. Two are hefty deposits from the town into Burkette’s company bank account, a third is an email he sent to a Pearl River official that misrepresented how much of his invoices FEMA would cover.
In announcing the charges Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Louisiana noted that the indictment merely alleges the crimes and that Burkette is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
If convicted, however, Burkette faces up to 30 years in federal prison, up to five years of supervised release and up to a $1 million fine and fees for each of the three wire-fraud counts.