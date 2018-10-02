The NOPD is searching for two individuals believed to have information about a homicide that happened Thursday in the 1900 block of Orleans Avenue.
About 7:20pm, the victim was in front of the Jokers Wyld/Mickeys Playhouse bar when he was approached by two subjects, police said. He was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
NOPD said two men were needed for questioning. One was wearing a baseball cap and a white shirt, and another was wearing a striped shirt, jeans and sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity and whereabouts of the two individuals are asked to call Detective Daniel Hiatt at (504) 421-3266.