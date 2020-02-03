GONZALES — Outgoing Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa pocketed more than $190,230 in gross salary during his last year in office, parish payroll records show, far surpassing what he and his predecessors had previously made or what the new president who is supposed to be earning a significant pay increase is expected to make this year.
Fueled by a large onetime check for back pay, Matassa's salary boost in 2019, his last year in office, is more than $42,000-per-year higher than what Matassa earned his prior three years or what his predecessor, former President Tommy Martinez, had earned since late 2013.
Near the end of October, Matassa retroactively claimed a $13.20-per-hour pay increase that was part of a new salary range for the position of parish president. The council had incorporated the salary range into a revised salary schedule for all parish jobs on Aug. 15, 2018, payroll records and council minutes show.
In addition to the higher hourly rate of pay for the last two months of his term, Matassa also pocketed a one-time check for $30,228.23 for back pay, payroll records show.
The onetime check incorporated the unpaid difference between Matassa's old hourly rate and his new hourly rate going back to Aug. 30, 2018, when the ordinance adopting the revised salary schedule was deemed to have taken effect, the records show.
Adoption of the August 2018 salary schedule came at a time when the council was discussing and adopted a pay increase for the future parish president, beginning in the new term starting in January. The new president was to make the $1 more than the highest of the sheriff, assessor and clerk of court.
Parish President Clint Cointment is
A previous schedule adopted in February 2018 did not have a line item for the position of parish president.