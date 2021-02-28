Johnston Street Scholtzsky's closing
The Scholtzsky’s on Johnston Street is closing, and the franchisees have put the building up for sale.
Owners Ted and Cindy Nevels said in a Facebook post that they will retire and close the location at 2968 Johnston St. on Sunday after operating the business for 35 years. Their other location at 3570 W. Pinhook Road will remain open after it was sold to their longtime general manager.
“We are grateful to our loyal customers and wonderful employees that helped us to be successful over the years,” the post read.
The Johnston Street location, at just under 5,400 square feet, is listed for $1.325 million.
Super 1 rewarding workers after storm
Super 1 will reward its employees following efforts during this month's winter storms in Louisiana and Texas.
Parent company Brookshire Grocery Co. will give all employee-partners $100 gift cards and all hourly retail and logistics employees who worked an extra $5 per hour appreciation pay for their time worked, company officials announced Monday evening.
The increase is on top of the $1 an hour pay raise still offered during the pandemic. Retail management leaders are also receiving additional appreciation for their efforts. The moves aligned with national Supermarket Employee Day on Feb. 22.
To celebrate Supermarket Employee Day, BGC had planned to give all employee-partners a special, one-time partner discount of 22% — its largest employee discount — to be used in one transaction on Feb. 22 but has been moved to Monday, March 1.
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.
Waitr adds ordering management platform
Waitr has fully integrated its systems with an ordering management company that will result in faster orders and delivery times.
Waitr, along with Bite Squad, joined with Ordermark, which will allow customers to go to a single dashboard and will print directly at partner restaurants. Restaurants will benefit from the universal portal, which will eliminate the need for multiple tablets, synchronize item availability and transmit menus and images easier.
“The success of our restaurant partners is always our first priority,” Waitr CEO and board Chairman Carl Grimstad said. “Our integration with Ordermark maximizes order flow and optimizes delivery efficiency and success.”
Ordermark helps restaurants and virtual kitchens aggregate mobile orders across all the major online ordering service providers into a single dashboard and printer. Ordermark’s technology helps restaurants increase efficiency and grow profits, creating streamlined online ordering for restaurants across the country.
Waitr also announced Monday its expansion into the Jennings and Eunice markets and will offer free delivery for a limited time through the app. A number of restaurants in each city have signed on, and Waitr is looking for drivers in those markets. To apply, visit waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.
Cafe's boudin pastry tart honored
Huya Craft Coffee, of Youngsville ,won $5,000 and other prizes as part of a national recipe contest from General Mills Food Service, company officials announced.
The Minneapolis-based company announced its 2020 Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contests, an annual contest that celebrates independent restaurants and food trucks and the unique items they offer.
Huya Craft Coffee won for its boudin pastry tart recipe, which judges commended for being a hand-held item with fun appeal, a creative use of regional products, a versatile item that can be made with several sausage flavors and a useful takeout item that can be reheated.
It is made with a blend of pepper jack cheese and boudin inside a sheet of pie dough and topped with local pepper jelly and port cracklins. It works as a new version of a pop-tart, said co-owner Kily LeGarde, and works as a savory breakfast or lunch item that is “quickly becoming a staple in our coffee house.”
Huya Craft Coffee, 1901 Chemin Metairie Road, Suite 1, was one of 20 winners who will also receive marketing support for their business and a chance to win another $5,000 for a local food bank.
The business is co-owned by LeGarde and David and Shayna Hines.