BATON ROUGE AREA
Vincent Centanni, owner of IVY Residential Concepts, has joined First Bank and Trust's 19-member Baton Rouge advisory board of directors.
IVY provides services to residential developments, including property analysis, financial strategies, budget analysis and design team organization services. First Bank Market President Dennis C. Shill said Centanni's knowledge of the residential construction market and project management provides valuable information to the bank as a financial services provider.
Drew Patty and Mary Drabnis, members of McGlinchey Stafford’s Baton Rouge office, have been named to leadership positions in the American Intellectual Property Law Association. Patty has been installed as vice chair of the chemical practice committee and Drabnis is vice chair of the patent cooperation treaty issues committee, each for a two-year term.
Patty is a graduate of Tulane University and the University of North Carolina School of Law and has more than 23 years of experience in the practice of patent, trademark and copyright law and litigation. Drabnis studied at Rutgers University, obtained her doctorate in chemistry from the University of Southern California and law degree from LSU while practicing as a patent agent. She has more than 18 years of experience as a patent attorney and 20 years of experience as a patent agent.
Michael G. Manning, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, has been elected to chair the National Council of Feeding America for 2019.
The council serves as the representative body for the more than 200 Feeding America food banks across the country and works to ensure that its members are informed on industry standards, best practices, national partnerships and innovative approaches to solving hunger.
LSU Center for Energy Studies Executive Director David Dismukes was named to the National Petroleum Council's committee on carbon capture, use and storage.
CCUS is a process that captures carbon-dioxide emissions from sources such as coal-fired power plants to prevent it from entering Earth's atmosphere. The committee's goal is to oversee CCUS' integration into the energy marketplace, specifically the petroleum industry, in an effort to reduce worldwide carbon emissions.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Xianjun Geng has been named professor of management science and executive director of the Master of Business Analytics Program at the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
He serves as associate editor for MIS Quarterly and Information and Management and previously served as associate editor for Information Systems Research and special issue editor for Production and Operations Management. Geng received bachelor's degrees in engineering and economics and Master of Engineering from Tsinghua University and his doctorate in information systems from the University of Texas at Austin.
Stacey O’Connell has been named chief financial officer of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center.
O’Connell serves as the chief financial officer of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, a role she will keep in addition to her new responsibilities at Lakeview Regional. Both facilities are members of HCA Healthcare’s MidAmerica division. She has more than 20 years of experience in all areas of financial management, planning and business development.
Tara Beth Anderson has been named associate chief nursing officer at Tulane Health System, providing nursing leadership and input into quality and patient care initiatives at Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie.
Anderson served as chief nursing officer at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City, where she implemented a nursing residency program, restructured nursing operations and led quality initiatives to reduce readmissions. Anderson began her career as a coronary care nurse at St. Joseph Healthcare in Lexington, Kentucky, and served as ICU clinical coordinator at Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, Kentucky, and nursing executive director at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, North Carolina. Anderson earned a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.