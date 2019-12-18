LSU has recognized 10 students as the Fall Cohort Class of 2019 for Leadership LSU, an annual program coordinated by LSU Campus Life on behalf of the LSU Office of the Dean of Students.
In its 30th year at LSU, the program provides juniors, seniors and graduate students the opportunity to develop and apply their leadership at high levels while in their final semesters at LSU. Participants chosen for the Leadership LSU Fall Cohort exhibit the capacity to learn and impact others positively through their leadership experiences. Active participation in Leadership LSU challenges students to sharpen their leadership skills and abilities, regardless of their career choices and plans following graduation, according to a news release.
The luncheon to honor the participants of the Leadership LSU Fall 2019 Cohort was Nov. 15, where each student was recognized for their commitment to leadership. The fall cohort had national and international graduate and undergraduate students.
Members of the LSU Leadership 2019 Fall Cohort from the area include:
Victoria Landry, Albany, senior, mass communication with a concentration in public relations
Brandon Means, Watson, senior, management with a concentration in human resource management
Solomon Lee, Baton Rouge, senior, marketing
McCaala Nelson, Baton Rouge, senior, mass communication with a concentration in public relations
Shelby Waddell, Zachary, senior, education: general/special education (grades 1-5)