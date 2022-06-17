St. Joseph Cathedral, 412 North St., in downtown Baton Rouge continues this new tradition with the First Wednesday Eucharistic Adoration at 10 a.m. until noon on July 6.
Parishioners and friends are invited to spend at least 30 minutes or an hour in prayer before the real presence in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament located in the east transept of the cathedral church.
People interested in learning more about this ministry of prayer or becoming “committed adorers” on the first Wednesday of each month may contact the Cathedral Parish Office at (225) 387-5928 or office@cathedralbr.org.
The Gathering of the Sons
Women of Virtue, Prayer & Fellowship Ministry will host its third annual "The Gathering of Sons 2022 — Introducing You to the WHO," June 24-25 at the N-Joy Event Center, 3330 Woodcrest Drive.
Nakisisia Webb will be the guest speaker. Seating is limited. RSVP by texting (225) 317-7271 or emailing womenofvirtueprayer@gmail.com.
Worship Service
Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd., is hosting Sunday School at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship service at 10:30 a.m.