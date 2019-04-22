Sulphur man arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Sulphur man for indecent behavior with a child he met on Snapchat.
Chad Leblanc, 23, was booked with felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.
He was arrested after deputies allegedly determined that Leblanc was exchanging inappropriate messages with a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat.
Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $300,000.
Suspect wanted in connection with camp burglaries in St. Martin Parish
Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with several camp burglaries in the Belle River area.
On March 29, deputies were advised of burglaries near Big Goddel Bayou, which is located near Pierre Part and Belle River. They say the burglaries happened between the evening hours of Sunday, March 24 and the early morning hours of Friday, March 29, 2019. These camps are only accessible by water.
Upon further investigation, it was learned that the suspect may have entered waters from Assumption Parish.
Surveillance footage shows a man approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt and long pants tucked into rubber boots. The suspect is also seen wearing a camouflage face mask.
Investigators say the suspect rummaged through the camps, taking several items, such as tools, battery chargers, flashlights and weapons.
If you have any information about this crime or can identify the suspect, please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers. All callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a $1,000 cash reward.
Church Point Police searching for one in contractor fraud case
Church Point Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged contractor fraud case.
Milan M. Gala, 42, is wanted on warrants out of Church Point and in other parishes, a spokesman said.
In Church Point, he’s wanted for taking money from a resident and promising to build her a fence. At the time, he was operating as Acadiana A1 Fence Company, police say. He never built the resident her fence, police allege.
Gala’s accused of doing the same sort of thing in other parishes, police say. The Church Point warrant is for felony home improvement fraud.
If you know where Gala is, please call the Church Point Police at 337-684-5455 or 911.
Breaux Bridge man arrested on multiple drug charges
A 34-year-old Breaux Bridge man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Easter Sunday afternoon by a deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was identified as Joshua Arceneaux.
Deputies say during the stop in the 1800 block of Rees Street, Arceneaux consented to a search and police found illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine and marijuana.
He was charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy to manufacture/distribution of schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unauthorized use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or supplemental nutrition assistance program benefit access devices.
Following his arrest, he was taken to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center for booking.