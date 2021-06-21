with Adam Daigle | Business editor
Good morning, Acadiana. If you missed Quint Studer speak during the Vibrant Community Summit on Friday, you missed some great discussions. Get a recap on what needs to happen in downtown Lafayette:
How to get a more vibrant downtown Lafayette? Start with offering space to the university
How vibrant is Lafayette’s downtown? Is it attracting the young talent that just about every large city in America is after? And are there enough people living there to build confidence in developers? Quint Studer, a Pensacola, Florida-based businessman and philanthropist who was the keynote speaker during One Acadiana’s two-day Vibrant Community Summit, rated Lafayette’s downtown a 6 on a scale of 1 to 10.
Louisiana plans $180M investment for broadband in rural areas
For thousands of Louisiana households and businesses, affordable, high-speed internet is out of reach, making simple tasks of modern living like browsing the web, running a credit card or watching a YouTube video mind-numbingly slow and oftentimes impossible. The problem is particularly acute in the state’s rural communities like Ville Platte, where early during the pandemic the parking lots at McDonald's and City Hall soon filled with residents in need of a hotspot.
New Iberia father launches nonprofit foundation to carry on slain son’s legacy
This Father’s Day weekend, Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis honored his bond with his youngest child, Garon, with the launch of the Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis Foundation, a nonprofit focused on uplifting young people and their families in New Iberia.
Jerry Prejean with IberiaBank speaks on Discover Lafayette podcast
Jerry Prejean, the new Acadiana market president for IberiaBank, who spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast after being named to the position last month, recalled his first position with First National Bank in Lafayette before landing with IberiaBank in 2002 at a time when the bank was growing significantly under the leadership of president and CEO Daryl Byrd.