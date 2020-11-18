WBRZ is postponing a Baton Rouge mayoral debate originally scheduled for Wednesday night after an individual with close ties to Steve Carter tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carter, 77, has a pending coroanvirus test and has experienced no symptoms. He did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The television station decided against reporting the candidate's name who faced exposure, but in a statement provided to The Advocate, Sharon Weston Broome said she was asking the public to join her in praying for Carter and his family.

"I was sorry to learn that this virus has impacted the debate," Broome wrote. "It is another instance that reminds us all that COVID-19 is still here, and it's more important than ever for us to follow CDC guidelines - wear our mask and social distance."

Trey Schmaltz, assistant news director at WBRZ, said the two campaigns agreed with station management that the most healthful decision was to postpone the debate.

The two candidates were set to meet for their first one-on-one televised debate Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. but are now expected to square-off at a rescheduled debate prior to the Dec. 5 election.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

