It's playtime!
Are your little ones missing their friends or maybe their grandparents? Set up a virtual play date where they can read books, play games or color together in a video-call. During the pandemic, Caribu is offering its app for free with unlimited access. caribu.com.
Experience opera
Opéra Louisiane's "Sofa Series for Kids!” presents elementary school students with three operatic performances — "The Magic Flute," "Cinderella" and "Hansel and Gretel" — made specifically for them. Check out the 90-minute shows free online at operalouisiane.com.
Travel far, far away
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is inviting kids to explore the solar system's outer planets with its new "Choose Your Own Venture" interactive video. In the process, they'll learn information on each planet. Visit www.virtual-lasm.org.