LAFAYETTE — Acadiana native Lacy Prejean is returning to the Louisiana-Lafayette softball coaching staff as an assistant coach, head coach Gerry Glasco announced Friday.
Prejean, who starred at Carencro High School and twice competed in the Women's College World Series with Alabama, was a member of Louisiana-Lafayette’s coaching staff from 2005-07.
She joins associate head coach Mike Roberts as additions to the Cajuns staff beginning with the 2019 season. Prejean will work with the catchers and instruct the defense (infield and outfield).
“In hiring for this position, I was in search of longevity and someone who was from the community,” Glasco said. “And an individual who also possessed elite college-level experience and had competed at the World Series.
“We were able to meet all of those criteria in Lacy,” Glaso added. “Not only that, but we were able to find a person with strong character and integrity who possesses great leadership skills.”