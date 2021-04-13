The Carencro Bears are on the cusp of winning their first baseball district championship in 36 years after a 10-8 win over St. Thomas More on Monday.
The Bears travel to St. Thomas More on Thursday. The Cougars will seize the district crown with a win in the rematch.
If Carencro prevails, the Bears (16-13, 4-1) will be heavily favored in their two final league games against Northside (2-13, 0-2).
On Monday at Carencro, STM (15-11, 6-1) was sailing along with a 5-1 lead until the Bears scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth.
"We like to cause chaos," Carencro coach Thomas Tillery said. "I think only two balls left the infield in that inning with the home run by Joey Lacombe and the two-out hit by Cameron Andrus over the second baseman's head.
"Our guys buy in. We put pressure on other teams. With our speed, we can do some stuff. It worked out to our favor today."
Lacombe had the big blow in the inning with a three-run homer to left field for the Bears.
"Joey hasn't gotten a lot of at-bats," Tillery said. "He actually approached me the other day about getting more at-bats, and I told him he's going to pitch and hit against STM.
"I told him what he does is going to determine whether he gets more at-bats. Of course, he's going to get more now."
Lacombe picked up the win after pitching six innings. The junior gave us eight runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts.
"To be able to see him do it himself on the mound and at the plate, that's awesome," Tillery said. "He had an approach at the plate today. He told me that when he got two strikes, they were going to throw him a breaking ball, and he was going to sit on it.
"I told him, 'Alright go do it,' and sure enough, he hit a bomb. I'm proud of him. He's a workhorse, and he's our dude."
In the top of the seventh, Landon Morrow hit a three-run homer for STM to bring in Josh Stevenson and Tanner Hornback.
Tillery then brought in left-handed reliever James Heiken, who picked up the save by retiring three straight Cougars.
"He's a sophomore," Tillery said of Heiken. "He's green behind the ears, but if we tell him what to throw, he's going to throw it where we need it.
"He wasn't fazed by the big moment. That's why we ran him out there. He's tall, lanky and he competes. That gives us a chance."
Heiken struck out two Cougars and put himself in great position with first-pitch strikes to all three batters he faced.
"(Heiken) got three guys up and three guys out in the heart of their order. It was amazing.," Lacombe said.
"To come out here and beat a great team, it feels magnificent. I always remain confident because I know my team has my back. I always stay calm because if you get into your own head, you won't play the way you want to."
Tavion Faulk was 1-for-3 with two runs scored for the Bears. Davon Francis was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Andrus was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
"Those three guys are football guys," Tillery said. "They won a state championship in football. They know what it takes to win. Anytime you have champions on your team, it's going to carry over to the other group of guys.
"Those guys set the tone and then Joey, who I said before the game is a competitor, shut them out from the fourth through the sixth."
Stevenson, Hornback, Morrow and Jaxon Manuel all went 2-for-4 for the Cougars, who received an outstanding effort from starting pitcher Will Taylor. The freshman allowed one run and one hit over three innings with three strikeouts.
"The freshman was giving us fits," Tillery said of Taylor. "Maybe he was on pitch count. I can't speak for them, but I'm glad they brought in somebody else.
"This team has it in them. Our starter gave up six hits in the second inning. Then he settled down and hung zeros until that last inning. Luckily, we had that big inning where we put the game away to where one swing of the bat couldn't beat us."