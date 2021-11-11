There are a handful of things quite evident to UL coach Billy Napier as his No. 24-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns head to Troy for a 2:30 p.m. showdown Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

One, it’s the most important time of the season to play completely focused and playing your best football.

“We’re into November here,” Napier said. “It’s crunch time. It’s absolutely the time to be at our best. We all understand championships are won in this month.”

Two, he’s not yet convinced his Cajuns are trending in that direction.

“At certain points in time, we have done that,” Napier said when asked if his team is peaking at the right time. “The Georgia State game, I felt like we could have done better in some areas of our team. But I don’t necessarily think we’re trending the wrong way.”

With that said, Napier is impressed with his team’s mental focus this week in practice.

“I’ve been impressed with the players attitude,” Napier said. “We gave them three days off … and you always anticipate maybe being a little bit rusty coming back, but man, I feel like we were really sharp on Monday and Tuesday.

“In general, I’ve been very pleased with team’s attitude and approach. It’s been really good.”

Their head coach certainly is. Asked during the week when final exams are schedule, Napier struggled for the answer.

"I’m trying to beat Troy, man," he said. "That’s a tough one right there."

The other thing pretty locked in Napier’s mind is the Trojans will be a very formidable opponent.

“This will be a great challenge,” Napier insisted. “They have the athletes and the concepts in all three phases to create a lot of problems for you. This is going to require our best for sure.”

Indeed, the Cajuns enter the period where it’s so close that they can almost touch it. At 8-1 overall and 6-0 in Sun Belt play, a win Saturday was put UL right at the threshold of securing homefield advantage in the Sun Belt championship game on Dec. 4.

At that point it would only require a win over ULM or Appalachian State winning out for the Cajuns to host.

“There’s a huge difference renting something and owning something,” Napier said. “The big challenge with our players is to take complete ownership of the team.

“You’ve worked hard, you’ve invested in it, it’s yours. Make sure you’re doing everything you can do to be accountable.”

Despite being on an eight-game winning streak, there have been hiccups. At times, the running game gets off to a slow start. At times, the passing game is a no-show quarters or halves at a time.

And on occasion, the defense gives up too many big plays.

Addressing such issues after a win is the way to go, but that approach is all about making sure they’re no longer obstacles in November and December.

“Our guys are motivated,” Napier said. “I think we’re still trying to play a complete game too. We got pretty close there against Texas State, but still a few chinks in the armor. Still trying to iron out the wrinkles a little bit.”

So perhaps it’s actually the best time of the season to be playing the surging Trojans.

Troy’s defense leads the nation in sacks and creating negative plays. Shortly after losing Carlos Rubio for the season earlier this season wouldn’t have worked. These days, A.J. Gillie is now comfortable and the much-needed offensive line is now humming as a unit.

The defense is playing outstanding ball of late as well.

The only difficulty might with the running back rotation. With freshman Emani Bailey still at least two weeks ago from returning, a lot is falling on the shoulders of Chris Smith and Montrell Johnson.

That could mean it’s time for quarterback Levi Lewis to help out in the running game like never before in his career. Quarterback draws can sometimes be the perfect answer for an over-aggressive defense.

If Troy’s defense is as good as the numbers say, another thing is for sure.

As he's known to say, "Be at your best when your best is required."

So Napier the play caller will need to be on top of his game like never before.