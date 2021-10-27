Sarah Hazelwood Lopez is a co-owner of Awardmaster on Johnston Street, along with her husband, Adam. But she considers that her second; her most important role is being a mom.
Sarah has a business brain, and energy that’s impossible to ignore. She believes in treating people well and has a head full of ideas for the future of Awardmaster now that they do so much more than awards.
She is fascinated by people, loves observing and learning and has determination for days. You can find Adwardmaster on Facebook (@awardmaster2015) and Instagram (@awardmasterllc) and follow their journey. She’s come a long way since dressing up as a dinosaur for work.
What was your first job? I had my first job at 15 years old and it was a puppeteer at the puppet theater in the Acadiana Mall. It has since been torn down but it was such a fun beginning to the work force and I met some incredible people in my three years having that job. Another fun fact, we had to head up the mll kid’s club so on Saturdays, I had to walk around the food court in a big purple dinosaur costume.
Describe a typical day in your life. I had pretty much the same routine for 16 years and unexpectedly that changed in August. I have spent the past couple of months making a new routine, but I think we are settling in now. We wake up, get myself dressed while Adam gets Grey ready and then my favorite part of the morning is bringing Grey to school in the morning while listening to our “Give it to God” playlist and then I head to Awardmaster. I am taking the time to help grow my own company and focusing my time there on helping employees where they need, working on the culture, customer service and new processes and procedures. I take the last 30 minutes of the day, to plan for the next day. Evenings are different every day, from soccer practices, to board meetings and making sure we have homework done; it seems 5 to 8 p.m. are some of the busiest times for us!
What advice would you give the younger you? Remember your priorities…having a good work ethic is super important but nothing beats family time!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I can think of three! The first and the most cliché of all, is becoming a mom. It changes you in a way that can’t be described. It amplifies the best part of who you are so you can make sure you child learns the good! So many people in my life didn’t know what kind of mom I would be (I had very selfish tendencies) and I am thankful every day I proved them wrong. Second, the day I met my therapist three years ago. I wasn’t ever opposed to therapy but I never took that first step and through my job and team development, I was put in a situation that changed my life. After the “work therapy” was done, I continued personally and I would not be where I am today without it. God put him in my life to fulfill a plan that I didn’t even know was in motion. The third and most recent was the unexpected loss of my job. It was a change I knew deep down I needed but would have never made myself and God took care of that for me. The last three years of therapy prepared me for that very moment and I won’t ever look back or worry about the future because God showed me that day, it was his plan and I just needed to sit back and let him do His job. My word for the year was “surrender” and that day, I truly learned what that meant and I could not be happier!
What values do you live by? Family, Loyalty, Honestly, Leading with Love and Integrity
What do you most appreciate? The life I have been given. I have the best family, the most incredible friends, a great business and there are just no words to describe how lucky I am to be Grey’s mom.
What is your favorite journey? I don’t think it’s finished yet. Ask me again in a year ;)
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My car and the shower and let’s have some great music playing when I am there!
What living figure most inspires you? Another cliché answer but honestly my mom has taught me so much in life and is the kindest person (unless you hurt her family) I know.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people! You just can’t beat the people of South Louisiana! Well, the food is a close second and of course Mardi Gras!
How do you "let the good times roll"? House parties are my favorite! We love having people over to cook, to swim, to just be together and if music is involved then it’s a perfect night!
What did you want to be when you grew up? A teacher…that lasted one semester in college!
What is your motto? Lead with Love
How would you like to be remembered? Someone who loved the people in her life with all her being. She may have had funny ways in showing it, but she loved deeply and with her whole heart. Also, as a great mom, a partner to Adam and someone who never gave up for what she believed in.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Be the person you are meant to be…be the person that Grey sees in you every day!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Family, Love, Faith
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? LOL, and I just can’t seem to stop! I use the number 562 a lot when I am estimating or exaggerating numbers and I have no idea why.
What is your favorite word? Love
What do you collect? My family definitely has a collection problem; you tell them you like one thing and then next thing you know you have a “collection.” I have a few things, including Barbies (the fancy ones), rings, Halloween and Mardi Gras decorations and I do love a good pair of shoes!
What food could you live on for a month? 100% pizza and it kills me every day that my kid won’t even try it!
What would you change about yourself? I wish I had a little more confidence, a faster metabolism and would be a little more extroverted.
Describe yourself in five words. Mom, strong, leader, (a little) moody, introvert
What do you most regret? I can honestly say I have no regrets. I have made many mistakes but I wouldn’t be who I am today, if I wouldn’t have learned from them.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Where do you see yourself in five years?
What would the answer be? Running a super successful business with my husband that has grown tremendously over the past five years and having my own consulting business to help others grow their businesses focusing on team and culture development, financial growth and the importance of having fun in the workplace and doing all this while raising a child who is kind, smart and loving and teaching him how much good he can do in the world!