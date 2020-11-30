Festival of Lights
On a smaller scale this season due to the pandemic, the downtown holiday celebration runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in and around North Boulevard Town Square. Staying home? Watch the virtual lighting of the 35-foot Christmas tree at 6:10 p.m. on WAFB, Channel 9. downtownbatonrouge.org.
Suffrage in Stitches
How are needle arts and women's rights connected? Find out at a talk at 4 p.m. Sunday at Louisiana's Old State Capitol. The event is tied to the venue's current exhibit marking the centennial of women's right to vote. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Walk and talk
It's free first Sunday at the LSU Museum of Art from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about LSU the exhibition "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South," during a gallery talk at 2 p.m. and then explore downtown on a photo walk led by local photographers at 2:30 p.m. Pre-register for both at https://bit.ly/southboundsunday.