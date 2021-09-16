It's been a long wait for Laine Hardy fans, 852 days to be exact.
It was May 19, 2019, when the shy country boy from Livingston, then 18, was named the winner of the ABC singing competition series "American Idol." Since that night, the Hardy faithful, the "Hardy Party," if you will, have anticipated a debut album from the rising country star.
Yes, "Here’s To Anyone," releasing on Friday, was two-years-plus in the making, but Hardy, who turned 21 on Sunday, has been sort of busy.
He's appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The View" as well as made a few trips back to "Idol." He's played the U.S. Capitol, the Grand Ole Opry and for troops in Abu Dhabi. He's toured first virtually, then with Toby Keith, and is headlining his current tour, set to wrap Nov. 20 in nearby Biloxi, Mississippi.
In between, he's spent extensive time in Nashville, Tennessee, learning the ins and outs of songwriting. All that and Hardy still carved out days at home in Louisiana building a backyard studio, being with family and boating on his beloved Blind River.
Now arrives the 11-song "Here's to Anyone," produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with country star Jason Aldean, among others. Hardy's debut effort includes songs co-written by some of Nashville’s biggest hitmakers. Some tracks will be new to fans, while they've gotten a taste of others, such as “Memorize You," featured during last season's "The Bachelorette" on ABC.
Online audiences also got a satisfying preview of "Here's to Anyone" during Hardy's streaming concert Sunday night from the New Orleans Jazz Museum. An album release party and benefit for Volunteer Louisiana and The Louisiana Museum Foundation following Hurricane Ida, Hardy spent his birthday night performing a dozen songs, ending the hour with the fitting "Hurricane," which he also performed while competing on "Idol." As a birthday Chantilly cake sat on a table on stage, Hardy, dressed in one of his signature shiny blazers, expressed his love for his home state, fighting back tears at one point during the show.
"To you on the other side of the screen, thanks for tuning in," he said. "And I'm here today to raise some money for Louisiana, to get the state back where it was."
Here are some details on "Here’s To Anyone":
RECORD LABEL: Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings
PRODUCER: Michael Knox
TRACKLIST (including songwriters):
1. “Authentic” (Jessi Alexander, Matt Jenkins, David Lee Murphy)
2. “For a Girl” (Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Tony Martin, Johnny Dailey)
3. “Here’s to Anyone” (Jacob Rice, John King, Derrick Southerland)
4. “Memorize You” (Michael Tyler, Eric Arjes, Steven Dale Jones)
5. “One of Those” (Laine Hardy, Jordan Reynolds, Laura Veltz)
6. “Comin’ Down” (Justin Weaver, Josh Miller, Josh Mirenda)
7. “Ground I Grew Up On” (Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers, Brandon Kinney)
8. “California Won’t” (Mike Busbee, Andrew Dorff, Jon Nite)
9. “Tiny Town” (Michael Tyler)
10. “Other LA” (Laine Hardy, Erik Dylan, Andy Sheridan)
11. “Let There Be Country” (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nicholas)
HOW TO ORDER: Go to smarturl.it/HeresToAnyone
PRICE: $9.99 (digital only)
For more on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com and join his journey @TheLaineHardy.