A Round Table Luncheon saluting New Orleans authors was held Feb. 13 in the Grand Ballroom of the Bourbon Orleans Hotel.
Attorney Russ Herman, who recently published his first book of poetry, read two love poems from his “The Topography of Life, Love and Travel.” Other luncheon speakers included Jason Berry, author of “City of a Million Dreams: A History of New Orleans at Year 300”; Deborah Burst, photographer and author of “Spirits of the Bayou”; Rosary Hartel O'Neill, author of “New Orleans Voodoo”; and Nancy L. Penrose, co-author of “A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925-1928."
Spring festivals will be highlighted during the next Round Table Luncheon, which will be March 13.