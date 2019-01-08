1. In this Louisiana town, racist policing, bogus arrests, and story of a community's eroding trust

2. For black New Iberians, racist policing under Ackal's watch dredges up these painful memories

3. Policing trust? How law enforcement grapples with a community that's lost all faith in authority

4. Does new leader mark a new day in policing? Or simply a new boss?

Follow John Simerman on Twitter, @johnsimerman.

View comments