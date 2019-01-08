Broken Trust: A special report on policing in New Iberia BY JOHN SIMERMAN | jsimerman@theadvocate.com John Simerman Jan 8, 2019 - 2:39 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 1. In this Louisiana town, racist policing, bogus arrests, and story of a community's eroding trust 2. For black New Iberians, racist policing under Ackal's watch dredges up these painful memories 3. Policing trust? How law enforcement grapples with a community that's lost all faith in authority4. Does new leader mark a new day in policing? Or simply a new boss? Follow John Simerman on Twitter, @johnsimerman. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save John Simerman Follow John Simerman Close Get email notifications on John Simerman daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever John Simerman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow John Simerman Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Acts of the Legislature | Public Notices Unclaimed Property | Election Results