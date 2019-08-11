Iberia Medical Center chief executive resigns
The president and chief operating officer of Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia has resigned.
President and CEO Parker Templeton informed the hospital's board of commissioners of his decision during an executive session on Thursday evening. His last day will be Oct. 25 in order to fulfill a 90-day warning period in his contract.
Templeton joined IMC in September 2013, and during his tenure the hospital acquired the former Dauterive Hospital, converting it into the IMC North Campus and almost doubling the hospital's operating revenue from $56 million to over $100 million and adding $4.1 million to its bottom line.
LHC, partners make Mo., Ala., Ohio deals
Lafayette-based LHC Group and its joint venture partners announced acquisitions of three health care providers in Missouri, Alabama and Ohio.
LHC Group expects annualized revenue from the transactions of about $7.5 million and that it will not materially affect its 2019 diluted earnings per share. So far the company has acquired or agreed to acquire 15 home health, six hospice and three home- and community-based service locations in seven states and the District of Columbia, representing annualized revenue of about $81.2 million.
In Missouri, LHC Group and partner Capital Region Medical Center completed the purchase from SSM Health of the assets of a home health agency and a hospice agency in Mexico, Missouri, and one home health agency in Jefferson City. The three providers will change names and operate as Central Missouri Home Health and Central Missouri Hospice, respectively.
In Alabama, LHC Group and Atmore Community Hospital have finalized a partnership agreement to share ownership of a home health provider in Atmore, which will continue operating as Atmore Community Home Care.
In Ohio, LHC Group has purchased two HCBS locations in West Union and Waverly from Comfort Home Care. The agreement includes 100 percent of each location’s assets. Each one will be consolidated under LHC Group’s existing HCBS provider, HomeCare by Blackstone, in Columbus. The two branches will operate as Comfort Home Care.
Lafayette airport gets $5.5M federal grant
The Lafayette Regional Airport was awarded nearly $5.5 million in federal grant money to assist in construction of its new terminal building.
Congressman Clay Higgins' office announced the airport will get $5,459,121 from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Project. Lafayette was one of several Louisiana airports to receive federal funding.
“The new terminal project at Lafayette Regional delivers a major upgrade to existing infrastructure," Higgins said. "The new terminal will alleviate congestion problems and greatly enhance the passenger experience at LFT. My office will continue working to secure all federal resources necessary to complete this project.”
The funding comes a month after the airport received a $6.4 million federal grant to build an apron in conjunction with the new terminal.
The terminal is expected to cost about $90 million, but the cost grows to about $130 million when a new FAA facility, rental car area and other additions are included, airport director Steve Picou said.
Grand 14 Theatre installing daiquiri bar
The Grand 14 Theatre, 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road, will open a daiquiri bar by the end of the month, theater officials announced.
The theater will use existing space on the side of the current concession stand to give the new "Daq Shack" around 20 feet of bar space, said Ron Krueger, chief operating officer for the New Orleans-based Southern Theaters, which owns the five Grand Theatres in Louisiana along with seven others across the South.
The bar will serve daiquiris and themed alcoholic beverages to accompany the different big movies showing in the theater. The company was granted a building permit for $22,675.
"We had such great success with the Daq Shack at the Johnston Street location," Krueger said. "The concept was working well for us, so we wanted to expand that to the (other theater)."
The theater will not add staff, he said, but will train some of its existing staff since the theater is entering its slow season following the summer blockbuster season. More staff may be hired near the end of the year.
Waitr partners with New York-based Olo
Louisiana-based food ordering and delivery service Waitr is partnering with Olo, a New York-based company that offers a similar service and works with restaurants nationwide.
The move will allow the companies to fully integrate ordering and delivery through Olo Rails for its restaurant partners, according to the announcement. Orders placed by consumers on the Waitr and Bite Squad apps will soon flow directly into the POS system at the restaurant, creating a seamless experience for operators while increasing accessibility to new restaurant brands for Waitr.
“We are continuously looking for opportunities to enhance and improve the order fulfillment experience for our restaurant partners,” said Chris Meaux, founder and CEO of Waitr. “Teaming up with Olo allows us to increase operational efficiencies for these brands by streamlining orders and simplifying the delivery fulfillment experience, allowing for more efficiently timed and accurate orders. This direct connection into our partners’ order stream is delivering on our commitment to be the most valued partner for restaurants."
The Olo Rails enables restaurants to receive, process and execute delivery orders placed through various delivery service providers. Rails allows restaurant operators to list menu items on participating third-party marketplaces and eliminates the labor needed to manage multiple ordering systems while ultimately increasing order accuracy, reaching new consumers and driving sales.
Olo, an acronym for online ordering, offers digital ordering and delivery solutions to more than 70,000 restaurants.
Engineering group seeks award entries
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana is accepting entries until Sept. 16 for its 2019 Engineering Excellence Awards competition.
The program recognizes engineering firms for projects that demonstrate a high degree of achievement, value and ingenuity. Projects must have been substantially completed and ready for use between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019. Awards will be presented at a ceremony on Nov. 21 in Baton Rouge
Any firm engaged in the private practice of consulting engineering or surveying in Louisiana is eligible to enter the awards program whether or not the firm is an ACEL member. Projects may have been executed anywhere in the world, but a substantial role must have been completed by personnel in a Louisiana office.
Winners and honor awards will be presented in 12 categories, with one Grand Conceptor Award chosen from among the category winners.
Judging criteria, information and online entry are at www.acec.org/acec-of-louisiana/awards/eea-awards/
Keep La. Beautiful conference scheduled
Keep Louisiana Beautiful will hold its annual state conference and Everyday Hero Awards Banquet Sept. 25-26 in Baton Rouge.
Industry experts, civic officials, and anti-litter advocates from across the state will gather to present and share best practices that encourage environmental stewardship in practical ways that attendees can bring back to their own communities.
Topics include how the state handles roadside and interstate litter; tackling food waste; improving city appearance through green policies and programs; neighborhood influences on health and violence; and plogging, a new twist to traditional litter cleanups.
The first night of the conference concludes with the Everyday Hero Awards Banquet to honor outstanding affiliates, community organizations, corporate partners and individuals that go above and beyond in their daily work to keep their communities clean and beautiful.
Individuals, municipalities, businesses and organizations can register for the event. Opportunities for exhibitors also are available. Award nominations and conference details are at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.
Magazine ranks state training program No. 1
Business Facilities magazine has ranked LED FastStart as the nation’s No. 1 state workforce training program for a record 10th consecutive year.
Established in 2008, LED FastStart became the national leader in workforce training by building talent pipelines that connect Louisiana’s skilled workforce to economic development projects across the state. Since 2008, FastStart has delivered 463,000 training hours to over 29,000 employees linked to 233 new economic development projects in Louisiana.
In the magazine’s 15th annual Rankings Report, Louisiana also ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for lowest industrial electric rates and No. 2 for both foreign direct investments and foreign trade zones-imports; No. 3 for cybersecurity growth potential and also foreign trade zones-exports and No. 8 for overall economic growth potential.
The Port of South Louisiana ranked No. 1 in the U.S. among the leading foreign trade zones for imports.