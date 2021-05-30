Selfie experience to open downtown
Exposure, a social media photo gallery experience will open in October in downtown Lafayette at 806 Jefferson St. in the Juliet Hotel building.
The gallery is part of the selfie experience trend where users can take selfies or professional photos while using more than 20 backgrounds that will be refreshed regularly, co-founder Sarah Branton said.
It will be housed in a 5,000-square-foot space that will also feature a unique event space suited for personal and business use.
“This opportunity is more than just interactive art," Branton said. "It allows content creators, professionals and individuals to create beautiful photos with their friends and families in a unique space that will be constantly updated so they can return time and again.”
Users can bring friends and their own cameras, and visits will last between 30 minutes and an hour, she said.
LHC Group to acquire Idaho-based hospice group
Lafayette-based LHC Group has reached an agreement to purchase Idaho-based hospice company, company officials announced.
The expanding health care company will purchase Heart ‘n Home Hospice, headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho, chairman and CEO Keith Myers said. The move includes three hospice providers with a total of six locations in southwestern Idaho and four locations in central and eastern Oregon.
The agreement is expected to close July 1 and will be subject to closing conditions. Annualized revenue expected will be approximately $20 million, which will not materially affect LHC Group’s 2021 diluted earnings per share.
“The need for quality, compassionate hospice care is greater than ever, and Heart ‘n Home Hospice has played a vital role in this region with a mission and vision that is consistent with our core values,” Myers said. “LHC Group looks forward to welcoming our new family members at Heart ‘n Home Hospice as we join forces to help patients and families navigate the difficult times associated with end-of-life care.”
The providers will maintain the Heart ‘n Home Hospice and Treasure Valley Hospice names.
LHC Group operates over 120 hospice locations across the country.
Waitr forms new partnership with Drew Brees
Waitr has formed a partnership with longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the on-demand food ordering and delivery service announced.
Brees, who became an original investor in 2017, will boost Waitr’s relationship with its restaurant partners and continue his work strengthening ties with local communities, Waitr announced. Brees is already an investor in several restaurants, including the sports-themed Walk-Ons Bistreaux & Bar, Baton Rouge-based Small Sliders and several Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Louisiana.
“I have always been a fan of the Louisiana-based Waitr brand and believe strongly in their team,” Brees said. “I’m excited to be back on board and looking forward to doing my part to help Waitr continue to grow throughout the country.”
Brees has also appeared in a television commercial for Waitr in which he was a driver and has participated in the company’s community initiatives, including the Share Thanksgiving program that provides free Thanksgiving meals.
Waitr has been active in community engagement and relief program during the pandemic and the hurricanes that hit southwest Louisiana last year. The company continues to report higher revenues, including $50.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, which was up 15% from a year ago.
“Drew has a tremendous amount of business experience, an equally impressive amount of restaurant experience and, just as important, a caring spirit,” Waitr chairman and CEO ]Carl Grimstad. “There is no better person to partner with when you’re talking about serving the Louisiana community.”
Waitr signed a deal in March to acquire a competitor in Florida, Delivery Dudes, for $23 million.
Mel's Diner to reopen in August
Mel’s Diner, which suffered significant damage from a fire just over a year ago, is expected to be open again in August.
Restaurant officials made the announcement on Facebook last week that the building, 2956 Johnston St., will have demolition work begin before reconstruction work can start.
The building burned hours after the restaurant closed in April 2020 and no one was inside. Video evidence indicated the fire started as the result of a malfunctioning appliance.
The restaurant announced last month it is hiring for utility people and cooks. Those interested can apply at the Broussard location, 1225 Evangeline Thruway.
Footaction store in Northgate Mall could close
Parent company Foot Locker Inc. will either close or rebrand the Lafayette and Baton Rouge Footaction stores, company officials announced.
The company will convert a third of the stores into Foot Locker stores that cater to women and children, reports indicated, while the remainder of the stores will be closed over the next two years once leases expire.
The Footaction in the Northgate Mall in Lafayette recently signed a new lease, mall manager Lisa Champagne said. The Baton Rouge store is in the Mall of Louisiana, and stores are also in Hammond, New Orleans and Houma, according to its website.
Foot Locker reported first quarter sales up 80.3% on Friday with total sales reaching $2.15 million, well over the $1.17 million a year ago at the start of the pandemic. Compared to 2019, total sales were up 3.6%, company officials said.
Barnes: State to struggle in switch to alternative energy
Louisiana may struggle more than any other state as it moves away from its dependence on the oil and gas industry and joins forces with alternative energy, said Stephen Barnes, director of the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Barnes stressed the importance of looking for new opportunities in the state’s economy during this time of transition. Barnes also discussed the Blanco Center and its recent developments.
The number of jobs lost in the oil and gas industry won’t add up to the jobs gained in the future as the state transitions its economy, he said.
“That’s why it’s important to have a carefully thought-out strategy to get into the emerging markets,” Barnes said. “For example, we have the infrastructure, the coastline, the ports to be able to build offshore wind turbines or even onshore turbines. You want to do these projects on the coast because some are too big to make it down the interstate.
“We already have some manufacturing in New Orleans and there is a big opportunity to grow. Our offshore support companies that grew up in the oil and gas industry can be engaged. As a state, we need to be open to this change because it’s happening whether we like it or not.”
LHC Group to acquire Arizona health care company
Lafayette-based LHC Group has reached an agreement to purchase a company in Tucson, Arizona, company officials announced.
The expanding health care company will purchase two Casa de la Luz locations with the deal expected to be final by July 1, chairman and CEO Keith Myers said.
The expansion into the Tucson market and aligns with its co-location growth strategy to provide multiple in-home services in certain markets. The acquisition is anticipated to result in $23 million in annual revenue, a move that will not materially affect its 2021 diluted earnings per share.
“This is an outstanding opportunity to continue the Casa legacy by offering enhanced and much needed hospice services for patients and families in the Tucson region,” Myers said. “We look forward to bringing compassion and comfort, as well the high-quality level of care LHC Group is known for, to patients and their families facing tough decisions about end-of-life care.”