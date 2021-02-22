Back to the '50s
BREC Art's adult-only class, Art unWINEd, dives into simple, cool and retro Beatnik Art during Friday's virtual session for February. The classes are designed to encourage and inspire creativity. For more info, visit brec.org/ARTunWINEd.
Landing party
To celebrate the Perseverance Rover's arrival on Mars, catch a showing of "From the Blue Planet to the Red Planet" in the LASM's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road, at 10 a.m. Friday. Included in regular admission: adults, $12; children (3-12) and seniors (65+), $10; members, free. lasm.org
Creative Q&A
Gonzales writer, editor, producer and filmmaker Kevin McQuarn, owner of FantomLight production company, joins the Ascension Parish Library for a virtual Q&A at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. To register for the Zoom program, call (225) 673-8699. http://main.ascension.lib.la.us/