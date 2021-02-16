The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation are teaming up to present four Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops this spring. The workshops are open to women over the age of 18 who want to learn about fishing.
The workshops cover a variety of skills to help make fishing more enjoyable. LDWF biologists and aquatic volunteer instructors will train 15 women per event in fish identification, best fish handling practices, preparing fishing equipment, basic fishing skills, as well as cleaning, storing and cooking fish. Ten to 15 participants will be randomly selected from each month and get the chance to apply their newly learned skills on an overnight weekend fishing trip under the direction of LDWF biologists and volunteer instructors.
All workshops will follow guidelines set by the CDC, state of Louisiana and LDWF. These workshops have the potential to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Visit wlf.louisiana.gov/page/womens-fishing-101-workshops to apply. Deadline is March 5. Participants may attend only one workshop. Selected registrants will be notified via email prior to each workshop. Applications will not be reviewed until after the deadline has closed.
Spring dates are April 10, April 24, May 8 and May 22 at LDWF Waddill Wildlife Refuge, Baton Rouge. The April Weekend Workshop is June 11-13 and the May workshop is June 25-27.
While not required to register, participants must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license to participate in the workshop.