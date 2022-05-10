The Northwestern State University chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta welcomed 114 new members at the annual induction ceremony held recently at the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium.
Alpha Lambda Delta recognizes the best and brightest members of the nation’s first-year college students. Students in Alpha Lambda Delta must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 after their first semester of full-time enrollment at Northwestern State.
Inductees from the region include:
Natalbany: Ronnia Cain
Ponchatoula: Hannah Davis
St. Francisville: Jon Elise Sturgeon
Zachary: Alexis Callihan
Davis also is an officer for 2022-23, serving as the service/philanthropy chair.