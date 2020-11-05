INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
With a win, the Cajuns can maintain first place in the Sun Belt West with a 10-0 record against division teams, and give UL its second three-game winning streak in the series this century.
KEY MATCHUP
UL secondary vs. ASU receivers – For the second straight week, UL’s secondary will be tested. Red Wolves WR Jonathan Adams has 8 TDs for the third most nationally and ASU is averaging 355.3 passing yards a game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: Safety Percy Butler has 23 tackles, five breakups and two fumble recoveries for the Cajuns.
ASU: LB Justin Rice has 53 tackles, six sacks, 2 hurries, 12.5 stops behind the line (tied for most nationally) for the season.
FACTS & FIGURES
UL QB Levi Lewis is 52 yards passing shy of passing Brian Mitchell into No. 3 on all-time passing list and just five TD pass from tying Terrance Broadway at No. 2 on that list … Trey Ragas needs 148 yards to pass Alonzo Harris at No. 4 on the all-time rushing list, while Elijah Mitchell needs 43 to pass TE coach Michael Desormeaux at No. 5 … Despite being a passing team, UL is averaging 6.5 yards per play this season to 6.0 for ASU … Red Wolves have gone for it on fourth down 17 times this season, compared to eight for Cajuns … Arkansas State’s defense has recorded at least one sack in 52 of the last 57 games and at least 5 stops behind in the line is 54 of its last 62 … UL’s offensive line is ninth nationally in sacks allowed (1.0 a game) and fifth with only 3.5 tackles behind line a game … Red Wolves’ 89 Sun Belt wins is the most in league history … ASU coach Blake Anderson is just one win shy of No. 3 on the program’s all-time wins list and just two behind second place … UL leads the all-time series 26-20-1 going back to 1953 and have won five of the last seven.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
9 – Number of wins vs. Sun Belt West opponent with no losses under Billy Napier. Also number of consecutive bowl appearances by Red Wolves.
1 – Amount of times UL has lost to Arkansas State at Cajun Field since 1992.
41 – Number of homecoming wins for UL, along with 27 losses and 2 ties, including a 5-1 mark vs. Arkansas State.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Battle of wills
UL’s secondary has played a high level for much of the season, giving up only five touchdowns in the air. Arkansas State, meanwhile, has thrown for 24.
2 – Kickoff return battle
Arkansas State’s kick return defense is eighth nationally (12.7 a kick), while the Cajuns have one of the most prolific returners in Chris Smith.
3 – Time of possession
For largely different reasons, neither team has been great at controlling the clock this season. In fact, the numbers are almost identical with UL at 27:58 per game to 27:10 for the Red Wolves.
4 – Polar opposites
Arkansas State has 24 passing TDs and four rushing, while the Cajuns have run for 12 and thrown for nine scores.
SCHEDULES
ARKANSAS STATE (3-4, 1-3)
Sept. 5 At Memphis, L 37-24
Sept. 12 At Kansas State, W 35-31
Sept. 26 Tulsa, ccd.
Oct. 3 At Coastal Carolina, L 52-23
Oct. 10 Central Arkansas, W 50-27
Oct. 15 Georgia State, W 59-52
Oct. 22 At Appalachian State, L 45-17
Oct. 31 Troy, L 38-10
Nov. 7 At Louisiana, 11 a.m.
Nov. 14 ULM, 2 p.m.
Nov. 21 At Texas State, TBA
Nov. 28 South Alabama, TBA
UL (5-1, 3-1)
Sept. 12 At Iowa State, W 31-14
Sept. 19 At Georgia State, W 34-31 (OT)
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern, W 20-18
Oct. 14 Coastal Carolina, L 30-27
Oct. 23 At UAB, W 24-20
Oct. 31 At Texas State, W 44-34
Nov. 7 Arkansas State, 11 a.m.
Nov. 14 South Alabama, 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 Central Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 28 At ULM, 4 p.m.
Dec. 4, At Appalachian State, 6 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 45, Arkansas State 27
All indications point toward another shootout. The Red Wolves are better offensively than Texas State, but don’t expect the Cajuns to turn it over four times again. It’s homecoming, not Halloween. Billy Napier’s head might explode if that happens. On the flip side, Arkansas State’s defense doesn’t appear much better than the Bobcats, so expect another big night of offense for the Cajuns. Napier’s never lost to a Sun Belt West team. That should continue.