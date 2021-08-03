State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a weekend house fire in Ville Platte that resulted in the death of one resident and injured another.
The Ville Platte Fire Department responded about 3 a.m. Sunday to a call for a house fire in the 300 block of West. Desoto Street. One victim was transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Another resident, who escaped with burns on his arms and face, was also hospitalized.
While official identification and cause of death are pending, the victim is believed to be a 69-year-old tenant of the home.
Deputies determined the fire began in the area of the home's living room, but the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Investigators and firefighters were unable to locaate any working smoke alarms in the home.