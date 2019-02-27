Due to anticipated cold temperatures for the evening hours throughout the weekend, and especially on Sunday, the schedule of games for UL's involvement at the Oklahoma Courtyard Marriott Tournament has been revised.
The No. 11-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns (14-2) will now play split doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, meeting No. 4 Oklahoma (13-2) and No. 23 Oregon State (12-2) at Marita Hynes Field on the OU campus.
No games will be played on Sunday when the forecast expects the coldest temperatures of the weekend.
UL will now begin tournament play on Friday at 11:30 a.m. vs. Oregon State, then concludes opening day play at 4:30 p.m. against the host-Sooners.
On Saturday, the Cajuns face Oregon State at 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by a 2 p.m. matchup with Oklahoma.
Cajuns in Oklahoma Tournament
Friday, March 1
11:30 a.m. – UL vs. Oregon State
4:30 p.m. – UL vs. Oklahoma
Saturday, March 2
11:30 a.m. – UL vs. Oregon State
2:00 p.m. – UL at Oklahoma