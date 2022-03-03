The Order of the Troubadours held its annual ball on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the F. Boustany Convention Center amid a Scottish-themed setting, depicting a royal hunt. The krewe celebrated 69 years of tradition with a couple of twists this season. For one, King Michael Topham’s reign has lasted for two years (not the usual one) thanks to cancellations due to COVID. Additionally, he was joined by two queens, both onstage and throughout the year’s festivities, also for COVID reasons. If this bothered anyone, you would never know it. In fact, many embraced the whimsical and unique circumstances with the same carnival season enthusiasm as always. Queen Berengaria 2022 Lucy John and Queen Berengaria 2021 Kat Movassaghi executed their royal duties looking stunning all along the way. Of course, we expected nothing less from this krewe. They have shown that their Mardi Gras spirit cannot be diminished for long, as they only come back even better.
Order of the Troubadours celebrates 69th Mardi Gras Pageants and Ball
Kris Wartelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments