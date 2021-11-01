The DEMCO Foundation invites DEMCO members to apply for the DEMCO Foundation scholarship program, a news release said.
DEMCO members in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana are invited to apply.
The purpose of the DEMCO Foundation Scholarship program is to provide assistance to DEMCO members who plan to attend an accredited university, trade school, vocational or technical school, community college or educational program in the state of Louisiana.
The number of scholarships awarded will be determined after all scholarship applications are received. Funds may be used for payment of educational expenses such as tuition, books and fees.
Since 1997 the DEMCO Foundation has awarded more than $927,000 in scholarships to DEMCO members.
Visit www.DEMCO.org/community/demco-foundation-scholarship-program for information, eligibility requirements and to apply by Dec. 16.