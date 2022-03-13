A boy who was playing with a gun in a house in Central accidentally shot himself in the leg Sunday afternoon. He initially told deputies there had been a drive-by shooting, but then admitted what had happened, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson said.
The incident happened at 3 p.m. in the 10000 block of East Brookside Drive, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
The juvenile was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Mike Chustz, spokesperson with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, said.
Another accidental shooting on Saturday evening had deadly consequences.
A Walker man accidentally shot and killed 17-year-old who was 25 weeks pregnant while playing with a gun in a car, an EBRSO affidavit said.
Chad Blackard, 23, was sitting in the back seat of a car that was driving south on Siegen Lane shorly after 6 p.m. Saturday when he took a handgun out of its holster and hung it on the passenger seat, according to an affidavit. Blackard bragged about how his gun "outperforms" a gun owned by another passenger, the document says.
He accidentally squeezed the trigger while re-adjusting the gun, and it fired, deputies said. A bullet went through the front passenger seat and hit Karrington Smith, 17, of Baton Rouge, in the back.
The driver pulled into the parking lot of a local business, where first responders were called. Smith was brought to a local hospital, where she and the fetus were pronounced dead, EBRSO said.
Blackard was booked into parish prison on counts of negligent homicide, third degree feticide and illegal use of weapons, the affidavit says.