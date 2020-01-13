Country kick-off
Baton Rouge singer-songwriter CJ Solar and Opelousas singer Kylie Frey are starting their national "Country Pardi Gras" tour at The Texas Club in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.
Just keep running
It's Louisiana Marathon weekend in downtown Baton Rouge. From an expo at the Raising Cane's River Center to various races, a kids' zone, food and musical entertainment at A.Z. Young Park, there are activities for runners and nonrunners alike.
Plant a tree
Arbor Day festivities run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at LSU Botanic Gardens and Museum. Help reforest native trees lost during Hurricane Gustav, or buy some and plant them at home. For the kiddos, a story time is from 9 a.m. to noon.