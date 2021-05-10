Succulents have become the trendy houseplant for urban gardeners and those living in smaller spaces.
But, really, they're great plants for just about any space.
Succulents can store water in their thick, fleshy leaves, which allows them to survive in very dry places — think deserts. Cacti are a type of succulent.
There are thousands of types of succulents, and many grow well indoors because they are slow-growing, low-maintenance plants.
In general, succulents need about four to six hours of bright light each day. Some can take direct light all day. It's important to know just what your plant needs.
Be sure to rotate your indoor succulents frequently to keep them growing uniformly.
Succulents make good indoor plants because they can tolerate low humidity, which can be difficult to provide in the winter because of heaters.
Good drainage is essential to successfully growing succulents. Use porous containers such as terra cotta, clay and concrete pots, which allow excess water to drain. Make sure planters have drainage holes.
Potting soils should be on the coarse side, containing sand and perlite, to help improve drainage. Tropical cacti, such as Christmas and Easter cactus, will need soil that retains more moisture, so look for ones that have more peat.
Make your own potting medium by mixing one part potting soil and one part coarse sand. A good test is to moisten the soil and squeeze some in your hands; it should easily fall apart.
The No. 1 problem with succulents — and almost all houseplants — is overwatering. Because plants are not exposed to scorching sun and high temperatures, they require less water.
Overwatering can cause roots to rot, preventing them from taking up water and giving the appearance the plant needs water. Most houseplants do well with once-a-week watering; succulents can go a little longer. Allow the soil to dry out completely before watering. During the low-light winter months, water even less.
Signs of overwatering are that plants become wilted and mushy and develop smelly stems and roots. If this happens, try replanting and reducing the amount you water.
Succulents only need to be fertilized once or twice a year — in the late spring or summer when they are actively growing.
Pests are rarely a concern, although mealybugs and scale can be a problem. Use an insecticidal soap or wipe them off.
Succulents are extremely easy to propagate by taking a stem cutting or using broken-off leaves. Most succulents produce pups that can be easily rooted to start new plants.
To propagate with a leaf, let it scar over or dry slightly for a couple of days. Lay the cutting directly on top of the soil. No need to stick it into the soil. Most of these pups produce roots at the callus and will develop roots outside of the soil and work their way down into the pot.
It will take some time for roots and rosettes to form from the cutting, so be patient. Once you see new roots, plant the leaf gently into a new container.
Here are commonly available succulents and cacti: aloe vera, beehive cactus, blue hens and chicks, bunny ears cactus, burro’s tail, desert candle, echeveria purpusorum, fishbone cactus, green echeveria, horn tree, moonstones, money tree, night-flowering cactus, paddle plant, panda plant, string of buttons, string of hearts, string of pearls, pearl of Nurnberg, tree cactus and zebra cactus.