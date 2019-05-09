St. Tammany Parish is about to open bids for the renovation of 13,000 square feet of the former Southeast Hospital, creating a 24-bed crisis receiving center for people in the midst of mental health crises who would otherwise end up in emergency rooms or even jail.
Parish officials did not have a cost estimate for the project, citing the fact that bids haven't been opened yet. But Kelly Rabalais, chief administrative officer, said the work could be completed as early as the end of the year or, at the latest, by the first quarter of 2020.
The renovation work is being funded in part by BP oil spill settlement money, officials said.
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister gave an update on the parish's mental health initiative Thursday. She said St. Tammany has turned a corner since buying the former state mental hospital on U.S. 190 for $15.4 million in March of 2015 and launched plans to turn it into a comprehensive mental health care campus called Safe Haven.
When the state closed Southeast Hospital in June of 2012, Brister said the parish began working to ensure that St. Tammany wouldn't lose critically needed services. At the time, she said, supporters had to overcome some skepticism.
But now, she says that she considers St. Tammany very lucky because it had the facilities and property to create something that she said no other parish has. St. Tammany also garnered support from law enforcement, the medical community and the criminal justice system.
A crisis receiving center was identified as a gap in mental health services even before the parish bought the property, Brister said.
Nick Richard, president of the mental health advocacy group NAMI St. Tammany, said that last year, doctors in St. Tammany Parish signed 6,000 physician emergency certificates, which result in a 72-hour involuntary commitment for people doctors believe are a danger to themselves or others or who are gravely disabled by mental illness.
In many cases, emergency rooms don't have a psychiatrist on hand to make that determination, according to Richard Kramer, executive director of the Florida Parishes Human Services Authority, and doctors err on the side of caution. But in some cases, patients' needs can be met without hospitalization, he said.
Start Corporation, which the parish has chosen as the operator of Safe Haven, will also operate the crisis receiving center. It will provide a range of services from behavioral health assessments and emergency screening to stabilization and psychological observation.
The center must be licensed by the state in order to be able to bill for services, something that normally happens after facilities are in place, officials said. Casey Guidry, a social worker with Start Corporation, said that they are seeking a provisional license.
St. Tammany Parish sold a portion of the Southeast Hospital to Northlake Behavioral Health, which operates a psychiatric hospital there, for $6.7 million in 2016.
Funding for Safe Haven comes partly from a public health millage, but the parish also receives rental income from agencies that use the campus, including the St. Tammany Parish school system, which has two schools on the grounds.
The campus is also home to the Methodist Children's Home of Greater new Orleans, two inpatient substance abuse treatment units under the Florida Parish Human Services Authority, and NAMI's day center.
Safe Haven also received a $5.3 million grant through the state for drainage work.