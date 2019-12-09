An Acadiana teenager remained in custody in Lake Charles on Monday, held in connection with a year-old case in which a Eunice man was shot and killed.
Eunice Chief Randy Fontenot said the 17-year-old suspect is suspected of shooting Scott Daville, 56, of Eunice, who apparently surprised a suspect or suspects who where breaking into his vehicle Dec. 27. Daville was preparing to go to work early that morning.
“We do know others were involved,” Fontenot said Monday afternoon. But he said the lone juvenile in custody is suspected of shooting the victim.
Fontenot said Eunice police uncovered important information about the crime last week and Lake Charles police took the juvenile, who lives in that area, into custody for the Eunice crime and others.
Fontenot said the teen suspect will have hearings in Calcasieu Parish and will appear in Eunice City Court as a juvenile in connection with the murder. Fontenot said he’s made it known that he wants the suspect tried as an adult.
“This murder hit the community hard and touched the lives of many people,” Fontenot said in an issued statement. “It took nearly a year, but now the family may begin to have some closure.”
Fontenot said the lead investigator for Eunice police in the case, Sgt. Robert Brickley, was in Lake Charles on Monday.
In an issued statement, Eunice police said the case was featured on St. Landry Parish CrimeStoppers. Others who participated in the case included State Police, Ville Platte police, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles police and the Eunice City Marshal’s Office.
In an issued statement, the victim’s family thanked local law enforcement and said: “It has been a long process, but we have been hopeful for justice. Thank you to our community for the kindness you have shown to our family and for the relentless prayers. We are forever thankful. Our God is faithful and just.”