Teen time
Total Teen Takeover, a free community event for teens, runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday via a virtual conferencing platform, offering experiences designed to help attendees live a healthy and safe life. Look for a performance by national hip-hop artist Dee-1, who'll also chat with East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. Register at totalteentakeover.org.
Duck, Duck, Goose Day
Yes, it's virtual, too, but that doesn't mean the fun stops. The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center's annual event runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The waterfowl walk can also be done in person, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, on Friday or anytime during regular operating hours this month. For more on taking part online, go to brec.org.
Summer show
Check out Baton Rouge Gallery's "Summer Artist Member Exhibition" on view till Aug. 27. The latest works from 20-plus artist members also can be viewed online at batonrougegallery.org. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Masks are required. (225) 383-1470.