Southeastern Louisiana University has extended the graduation application deadline to Sept. 22 for students to apply to graduate in fall 2020.
Students who do not submit the fee and application by Sept. 22 will not be considered a degree candidate for the fall 2020 term.
The $25 application fee must be paid directly to the Controller’s Office on North Campus in the Financial Aid Building, prior to completing the graduation application.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees can apply for graduation by logging into their LeoNet campus accounts and choosing the “Self Service, Degree Progress/Graduation, Apply for Graduation” option.
Instructions are available at southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/graduation/ or from the Southeastern Office of the Registrar at (985) 549-2244. There is also a direct link available at www.southeastern.edu/graduation.
Students seeking help on completing the graduation application can also go to the Enrollment Services Express office on the main campus in the Student Union, rooms 1304 and 1305.
In addition, the graduation application for spring 2021 is open. Visit www.southeastern.edu/applyforgraduation for information regarding graduation application, deadlines and fees.