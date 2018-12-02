NuLife going public under new name
NuLife Sciences, which moved its office from California to Lafayette last month, announced it will change its name to Gulf West Security Network Inc.
Company chairman Louis J. Resweber also said the company completed its move to its office at Park Tower, 400 Kaliste Saloom Road. The move allows Gulf West Security Network to become the newest publicly traded company based in Acadiana and will soon trade under the ticker symbol GWSN.
Final approval of that action is still pending, Resweber said, and will not be implemented until after the company’s reverse stock split. Until then, it will trade under the ticker symbol NULF-D, with the “D” to be removed 20 business days after the enactment of the reverse split.
“This summer and fall have been a period of dramatic change and positive transformation for our company, as we have worked to implement an evolution from the life sciences to the life safety and security industries,” Resweber said. “Indeed, Gulf West is now fully immersed in the electronic security sector on both a retail and a wholesale basis.”
Gulf West’s retail division is engaged in several aspects of the residential and commercial security system industry, including design, engineering, sales, installation, aftermarket servicing, inspection and remote electronic monitoring, Resweber said. Its wholesale division will continue to focus on its network of pre-existing and independent providers.
Governor to address UL-Lafayette commencement
Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the featured speaker for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's fall commencement at 11 a.m. Dec. 14, university officials announced.
Edwards, the state’s 56th governor, helped reverse an almost decadelong trend of budget cuts during his time in office that resulted in the largest shift in revenue sources for higher education in state history, university officials said. The Louisiana Legislature hasn’t cut higher education funding for the past two years.
Area chamber execs serving state group
An Acadiana-area chamber of commerce director was named an officer and two more were named to the board of directors for the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives for 2019.
Jeremy Hidalgo, president and CEO for the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, was named treasurer for the group, and St. Landry chamber President and CEO Raquella Manuel and Acadia Parish chamber President and CEO Amy S. Thibodeaux were named to the board.
Paula Ramsey, vice president of the Chamber Southwest/Southwest LA Economic Development Alliance in Lake Charles, was named president.
LACCE and its board represent chambers of commerce from across the state and is the only statewide association formed for the advancement of local chambers, chamber executives and staff.
PRM mergers with Delhomme LeBlanc
PRM CPAs + Advisors, a Lafayette accounting firm with staffers also in Houston, will merge with Delhomme LeBlanc & Associates LLC.
The merger adds CPAs Terry J. Delhomme and Kolette C. LeBlanc as partners to the firm with Sara Girouard also joining the PRM staff.
“We look forward to having Terry, Kolette and Sara as part of the PRM team,” PRM partner Ron Prejean said “Their experience and expertise will only strengthen our team and the service provided to our clients.”
Farm profitability workshop scheduled
A workshop on farm profitability will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Cade Farm, 1234 W.J. Bernard Road, in St. Martinville.
The LSU AgCenter and the Louisiana Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Professional Development Program are holding the event, sponsored by the SARE program along with the AgCenter Grow Louisiana Beginning Farmer Training Program.
“This daylong workshop will help both producers and those who serve them learn how to increase farm profits through recordkeeping,” said Louisiana SARE program assistant Sydney Melhado. “Participants will learn to identify where funds may be wasted on the farm and where some inputs could be more effective.”
Farmer and business consultant Ellen Polishuk will lead the workshop. She is a first-generation sustainable vegetable farmer with a degree in horticulture from Virginia Tech. Her company, Plant to Profit, helps both new and experienced farmers find and address the factors limiting their success. Polishuk recently retired from 25 years of farming at Potomac Vegetable Farms in northern Virginia, where she grew produce for two roadside stands, seven farmers markets and a 550-member community-supported agriculture group.
Registration for the workshop is $10, with preregistration required online at lasarefarmprofits2018.eventbrite.com. The cost of lunch is included in registration
Former Saint to speak at Iberia chamber event
Former New Orleans Saint Chris Reis will be the keynote speaker at the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce's 80th annual banquet at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Cade Community Center.
Reis, who is remembered in Saints history as the player who recovered the onside kick during the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV victory, is now a public speaker and has since co-authored a book with his father. The play was ranked among the top 10 plays in Super Bowl history by NFL.com.
Presented by Community First Bank, the banquet also will feature plates from local restaurants for tasting and a silent auction. The chamber will also honor Business Impact Award winner Iberia Medical Center, Innovative Business Impact Award winner ARC of Acadiana and the Civic Service Award recipient Beau Beaullieu.
Tickets are $65 per person and $600 for a table of eight. For tickets, visit iberiachamber.org or call (337) 364-1836.