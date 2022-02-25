LSU softball run-ruled Drake 12-4 in the second game of its doubleheader Friday night in Tiger Park.
Freshman Raelin Chaffin started the night in the circle for the Tigers. She pitched four innings, allowing six hits, two walks and four runs, before Shelby Wickersham relieved.
LSU's scoring was fueled by a second-inning barrage in which the Tigers cycled through their lineup. Drake's Mackenzie Hupke walked her first batter, LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri, and allowed Ali Newland to knock a single into right field. McKenzie Redoutey was then thrown out at first, advancing the two runners, and Cait Calland popped out in the infield.
With two outs, the Tigers hit two singles, smashed a double and scored seven runs.
Danieca Coffey’s single past second base scored the two LSU runners. LSU then stole two bases, and Drake walked three batters, bringing another run across the plate. A Georgia Clark double into deep center field cleared the loaded bases.
Drake changed pitchers, and Emma Richards surrendered another hit to Newland and another run before retiring the third batter.
In the top of the third inning, Ciara Briggs saved two runs with a diving catch in center field. It was her second highlight-reel snag in as many weeks: Against Texas Tech, she dove through the makeshift centerfield fence to rob a home run.
Briggs then knocked in a run with a single to left field. Taylor Pleasants reached first on an error that brought home two Tiger runners, increasing the LSU lead to 10-1.
A Georgia Clark two-run home run pushed the LSU lead to eight in the bottom of the fifth, enacting the run rule.