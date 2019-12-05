Bishop Michael Duca of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge spent part of this week at the Vatican and met with his boss, Pope Francis.
Bishops travel to Rome at regular intervals to meet with the church's leader. Duca visited along with other bishops from Louisiana and elsewhere.
Duca on Thursday wrote to his community back in Louisiana noting that meeting with Francis "was a joy."
"Pope Francis addressed us as brothers in Christ and led an open and relaxed conversation with all the bishops inviting us to ask whatever we wanted," Duca said. "He modeled for us the kind of encounter he wants us all to have with one another as brothers and sisters in Christ."
Visits such as those this week are called "ad limina" visits, short for "ad limina Apostolorum." The Latin term means "to the threshold of the Apostles."
"He is witnessing not only a way to deepen and renew our commitment to Christ, but he is also showing us a way to become missionary disciples who are called to bring, to a broken and fallen world, the joy and healing of the Gospel, the Good News of Jesus Christ," Duca said.