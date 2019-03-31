Insurance agent opens Carencro shopping center
In a move to open an insurance agency in his own building while also investing in growth in Carencro, one young business owner decided to build a shopping center while also building a new home for his business.
Eric Veillon, the 30-year-old owner of Veillon Insurance and the new 5,000-square-foot, three-unit shopping center at 200 Wallace Broussard Road, started his career six years ago as a State Farm agent.
In November 2017, he became an independent agent and began representing 25 insurance companies. He was looking for a home for his business when he decided last year to buy land along the east side of Interstate 49 to build the shopping center, which he moved into in January.
"I saw it was a growing area," Veillon said. "When I started here in Carencro in 2014, there was just that one development where Rotolo's is, but Carencro's growing and there's potential for more business in this area. So I bought some land and decided to build my own place instead of leasing forever. We broke ground in May 2018, and we've seen a lot more traffic here in our new location."
Said Veillon: "Carencro's a great place to be, and I hope it continues to grow. The other side of the interstate is vacant. So I could see things happening there, too."
Tri-City Physical Therapy opening second location
Tri-City Physical Therapy, which has served Lafayette since 1999, will open its first new location June 1.
Located at 6772 Johnston St., Suite 1300, the 2,150-square-foot facility will initially be run by staff from the Doucet Road location, which it has occupied since 1999. According to owner Andre Guerin, this has been in the works.
"We saw the south side was an area of need and an opening in the geographical area in Lafayette," he said. "We've had plans to grow for quite some time but never really had the chance to, but we feel this is a good opportunity for us."
Nick Cart, one of their physical therapists, will be the new location's clinic director, and the company will add an office manager.
Ville Platte boutique opens Carencro location
Ville Platte women's boutique Luna Claire's Skin Bar and Clothier made the jump down Interstate 49 to open its second location in a new shopping center in Carencro.
Located at 203 Wallace Broussard Road, Luna Claire's offers women's clothing, accessories, skin care services, spray tanning, waxing and makeup services for events such as weddings and proms.
Owner Hannah Aymond became a business owner in 2007 when she graduated from the Aveda Institute in Lafayette before apprenticing under a makeup artist in Houston. She then was awarded a scholarship and returned to Louisiana to get a degree in business at LSU-Alexandria. That led her to opening in Ville Platte in a refurbished house at 537 Main St.
"I went back to doing makeup and skin care, and one of the places I had worked at I had a little section of clothes, and I saw that was growing so we purchased our first location in Ville Platte," Aymond said. "Things started growing and expanding in Ville Platte, and I felt we could expand even faster if we opened up in Carencro because they're growing fast, too."
Aymond held a soft opening and will hold its official grand opening in a few weeks once she and her five new employees work all the kinks out of operations.
Contract procurement conference planned
Southern University Ag Center’s 15th annual "Connecting Businesses with Contracts" procurement conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 16 at the university's Felton G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge.
The free conference provides a venue for potential and existing business owners, contractors, nonprofits, small towns and municipalities to learn about resources available through federal, state and local government agencies and prime companies.
Topics include marketing a business to the federal government; how to get on a Government Services Administration federal supply schedule; how to get a loan, financing options or capital access and international trade/export financing; and an update on tax laws and insurance requirements. A procurement panel will include representatives of federal agencies and prime contractors discussing doing business with their respective agencies and companies.
Co-sponsors for the conference include the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University, Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
Process Technology career fair scheduled
A Process Technology Career Fair is being held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 in the Technical Training Center at River Parishes Community College’s campus off Interstate 10 at 925 W. Edenborne Parkway in Gonzales.
More than a dozen companies seeking operators in process technology, or PTEC, will be available to job seekers and students at the event sponsored by Louisiana Job Connection in partnership with the community college. Employers will be interested in workers at all experience levels in process technology, instrumentation, maintenance and electrical positions.
“The demand is significant,” said Paul Helton, executive director of Louisiana Economic Development's FastStart workforce training program.
With more than 5,000 PTEC professionals, Louisiana leads the nation in the number of chemical plant and system operators, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and New Orleans metro areas also represent three of the top four job markets in the U.S. for these positions, with an annual mean wage of more than $67,000.
Featured PTEC jobs and posting of résumés are at louisianajobconnection.com/PTEC. Extra copies of résumés should be taken to the PTEC Career Fair.
Registration for the job fair is at www.eventbrite.com/e/process-technology-career-fair-tickets-57523489305.